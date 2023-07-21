Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

