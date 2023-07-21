Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 258,075 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 258,075 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $209,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Shares of V opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.00. The firm has a market cap of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

