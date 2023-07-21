Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.19 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

