Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 15,891 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 264,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.