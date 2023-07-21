Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,584 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $37.64 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,255.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $325,945.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

