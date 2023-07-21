iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $100.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

