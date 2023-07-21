Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 185,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $181.98 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.70 and a fifty-two week high of $185.15. The stock has a market cap of $809.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.82.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.