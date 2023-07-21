Cwm LLC Sells 670 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.18.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS opened at $166.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.