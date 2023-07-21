Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of Immunocore worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Price Performance

IMCR stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 0.60. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. Analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Immunocore Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.