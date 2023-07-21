Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $5,505,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $199.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average of $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.