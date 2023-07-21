Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3,943.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,990 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Masco by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Masco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

