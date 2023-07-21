FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS FJUN opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.