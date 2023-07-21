Cwm LLC Sells 15,495 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth $222,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth $155,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EB stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

