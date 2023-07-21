CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $187.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

