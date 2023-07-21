Cwm LLC Purchases 3,709 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,323 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $86.87 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

