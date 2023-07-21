Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.