Cwm LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 2,320.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 163,243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

