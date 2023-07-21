Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.