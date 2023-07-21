Cwm LLC Sells 3,773 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

