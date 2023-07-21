Cwm LLC Buys 53,247 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,247 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $27.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

