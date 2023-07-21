Cwm LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTXL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

