Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 188.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after buying an additional 15,361,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Energy Transfer by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 2,102,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,286,000 after buying an additional 2,005,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.20 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

