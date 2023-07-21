Cwm LLC Acquires 5,995 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

