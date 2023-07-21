Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,405 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

