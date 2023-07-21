AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,238,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,176.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

