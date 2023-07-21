Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 243.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.19% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

