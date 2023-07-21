Cwm LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,074,000 after buying an additional 530,757 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 10,804,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,195,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 575,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,674,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,531 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.66 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

