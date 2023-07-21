Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $142,962,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $237.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

