Cwm LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.14% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,816,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,222,098. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $131.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

