Cwm LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Inari Medical worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Inari Medical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Inari Medical by 36.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 588,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after buying an additional 79,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares in the company, valued at $61,249,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,427,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,073,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,249,979.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

