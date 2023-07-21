CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

