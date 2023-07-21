ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 26.3% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.57. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

