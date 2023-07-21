Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $762,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,162 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 658.0% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

