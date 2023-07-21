Cwm LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $251.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.