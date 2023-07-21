Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

