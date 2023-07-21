Cwm LLC Sells 8,740 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.19% of JFrog worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 62.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $29.19 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,256,542 shares in the company, valued at $154,927,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,927,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,349,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,078,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

