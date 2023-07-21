Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,075 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 277,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1 %

EW opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,870,014.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

