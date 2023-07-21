Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 10,052 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 209.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,211 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $176.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

