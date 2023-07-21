Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 299.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 104.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

