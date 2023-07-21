The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,184 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

