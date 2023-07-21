Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 154,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 112,259 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 272,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

