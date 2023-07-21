Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

