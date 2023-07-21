Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after buying an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,102,000 after buying an additional 183,469 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

