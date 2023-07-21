Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.