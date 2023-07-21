Cwm LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9,723.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 160,431 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 143,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 91,947 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,599,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM opened at $400.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.96. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

