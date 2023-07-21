Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1,014.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,674 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Insider Activity

Match Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $77.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

