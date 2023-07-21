Cwm LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

