CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $148.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.80, a PEG ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

