Signaturefd LLC Sells 146 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $101,411,453. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,476 shares of company stock worth $7,099,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $219.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.55. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.04 and a 52 week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.