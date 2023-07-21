Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.05% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMOS. TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.87. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.93.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.5007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is 55.19%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Further Reading

